OzarksGo Ending Cable TV Service Struck by 'Cyber Incident'

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2024 – In a new development, the Arkansas fiber broadband provider hit by a "cyber incident" almost two weeks ago has decided against reviving its traditional cable TV platform that was specifically targeted in the event.

OzarksGo in Fayetteville, Ark., initially took down the legacy video service because of the Oct. 7 cyber incident, saying a few days later it was unsure when service would be restored to the 4,500 customers affected.

But Mitchell Johnson, president and CEO of Ozarks Electric Cooperative, OzarksGo's parent, said in a new update that the company has decided that it would not attempt to keep the video service going.

"Due to the nature of the cyber incident which targeted our linear TV servers, we regret to inform you that, effective immediately, OzarksGo will no longer be providing linear TV services. This unfortunate event has made it infeasible for us to continue delivering the linear TV services you relied upon," Johnson said in an update posted last week.

In a website post no longer available, OzarksGo did not describe the event as a cyberattack or something akin to one. It just called it a "cyber incident." Nor did the company offer details about the origin of the cyber incident or how long it lasted.

OzarksGo indicated it had an early sign of possible trouble because it said it immediately deactivated impacted equipment "upon learning of the potential event."

In the first update, OzarksGo stressed that the cyber incident was limited to linear video and that there was no indication that any sensitive customer personal or financial information had been compromised.

In the new update, Johnson said, "The outage was caused due to a cyber incident which resulted in OzarksGo linear TV servers being targeted."

OzarksGo is advising customers of the availability of its OzarksGo TV solution that ranges in price from $42.95 to $179.95 a month.

"This newer service offers a robust and flexible way to enjoy your favorite shows and movies without the need for cable equipment," the company said.