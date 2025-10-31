Digital Equity

Panel Ties Broadband Affordability to Workforce and AI Readiness

New York's internet policy illustrates state-driven affordability reform.

Akul Saxena

Akul Saxena

Photo of the panelists (from left): Drew Garner, state and local policy director, Benton Institute for Broadband & Society; Albert Pulido, deputy secretary for high technology, New York State Executive Chamber; Ji Soo Song, director of innovation, State Educational Technology Directors Association; and Amina Fazlullah, senior director of equity policy, Common Sense Media.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2025 — Broadband and education advocates said the lapse of federal affordability programs left state and local governments with the burden of keeping students connected, warning that disconnections could derail digital learning and workforce readiness.

In the session on broadband affordability and connectivity, panelists said the expiration of the Affordable Connectivity Program and American Rescue Plan funds created an affordability vacuum for millions of households. 

Amina Fazlullah, senior director of equity policy at Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on child-safety and privacy in technology, said the nation had entered a “lean federal period” for broadband funding and must now rely on state leadership to preserve affordability. 

