Sign in Subscribe
Funding

PBS Sues Trump Over Defunding Effort

White House bill would cut off PBS, NPR.

Cameron Marx

Cameron Marx

2 min read
PBS Sues Trump Over Defunding Effort
Photo of PBS CEO Paula Kerger speaking at the PBS Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour from January 2020 by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP used with permission

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2025 – The Public Broadcasting Service sued President Trump on Friday, seeking to halt an executive order intended to defund the public broadcaster.

The complaint, which named Trump and several officials within his administration as defendants, argued that the executive order “is blatant viewpoint discrimination” that “smacks of retaliation for, among other things, perceived political slights in news coverage.”

Filed jointly by PBS and PBS Member Station Northern Minnesota Public Television Inc., the suit asserted that “without congressionally appropriated funds…PBS and PBS Member Stations will be unable to fulfill the goals set forth in the Act [establishing PBS], to the detriment of communities across the country.”

CTA Image

Learn more about Speeding BEAD Summit

What is Broadband Breakfast?

Trump’s executive order directed the CPB to “cease direct funding to NPR and PBS” and to “ensur[e] that licensees and permittees of public radio and television stations, as well as any other recipients of CPB funds, do not use Federal funds for NPR and PBS.” It also directed other federal agencies to “terminate, to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law, any direct or indirect funding of NPR and PBS.” 

The suit argued that the order jeopardizes both the 22 percent of PBS’s 2025 budget that comes from CPB and other federal agencies, and the 61 percent that comes from member station dues. Some local PBS Member stations, unable to pay dues, would lose access to PBS content, and PBS asserted “may be forced to cease operation.”

PBS’s complaint joins a similar lawsuit filed by National Public Radio which also seeks to halt Trump’s executive order. However, the legal battle over the executive order may soon be moot. Trump is expected to send legislation to Congress this week that would codify budget cuts to PBS into law that, if passed, would supersede his executive order.

Post tagged in
Funding PBS Donald Trump U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Northern Minnesota Public Television CPB NPR Congress Paula A. Kerger

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Requests $416 Million For Fiscal Year 2026 FCC One Year Without the Affordable Connectivity Program Broadband's Impact NRECA Discusses Policies, Funding Needed For Rural Broadband BEAD Fiber Lobbyist: Keep States in Control of BEAD NTIA UTOPIA Completes Fiber Build in Bountiful, Utah Infrastructure FCC Report: 94 Percent of Locations Have Broadband Access Broadband Mapping and Data