Philanthropic Giants Unite on $500 Million Ethical AI Effort

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2025 — A coalition of major philanthropic foundations launched Humanity AI , a $500 million, five-year initiative Oct. 14 aimed at ensuring artificial intelligence advanced public benefit over private gain.

The group included the Ford Foundation , known for its global social-justice work; the MacArthur Foundation , a leading backer of climate and criminal-justice reform; and the Omidyar Network , which funds technology and democracy initiatives. They were joined by the Mellon, Packard, Lumina, Kapor, Doris Duke, Mozilla, and Siegel Family foundations.

“AI .. often feels like it’s happening to us rather than with us and for us,” said John Palfrey, president of the MacArthur Foundation. “The stakes are too high to leave decisions to a handful of companies.”

The coalition identified five priorities for grantmaking: democracy, education, humanities, labor, and security. Funders said they wanted AI to enhance human work and creativity, not replace them, and to ensure artists, creators, and workers were protected as generative systems expand.

“AI is not destiny, it is design,” said Michele L. Jawando, president of the Omidyar Network. “Tech has incredible potential, but must be steered by humans.”