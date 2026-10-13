Starlink

Poland Blames Starlink Sabotage on Russia

2 Turkish citizens have been arrested in connection with the sabotage

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
Poland Blames Starlink Sabotage on Russia
Photo of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026 by Attila Husejnow/AP

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 13, 2026 (AP) — Poland is blaming Russia for an arson attack on a Starlink satellite station in September and two Turkish citizens have been arrested in connection with the suspected act of sabotage, authorities said.

The suspects, whose names were not released in line with Polish privacy rules, were arrested in Germany, Polish officials said Monday. They are accused of deliberately setting fire to Starlink infrastructure on Sept. 23 in Wola Krobowska, Poland, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Warsaw.

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