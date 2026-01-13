Portland Joins Other Cities in Opposing FCC's Inquiry into Speeding Wireline

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2025 – Portland, Oregon, is the latest city to push back against the Federal Communications Commission’s inquiry into speeding the deployment of wireline broadband infrastructure.

Portland’s Bureau of Planning and Sustainability Director Eric Engstrom submitted an official letter Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, endorsing comments from national and regional local government groups, including the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the National League of Cities, and the National Association of Counties.

“The City opposes industry-propagated narratives asserting that local jurisdictions have slowed the deployment of wireline infrastructure,” said Engstrom in a letter to the FCC.

Instead, the city said the “vast majority” of Portland households already have access to wireline broadband, and that delays, when they occur, are often caused by factors “wholly controlled by applicants,” not municipal review.

The comments come as several broadband industry groups have asked the FCC to implement a 60-day shot clock for local permitting authorities to respond to standard permit and rights-of-way requests, after which the applications would be automatically deemed approved.

These industry groups claimed extensive wait times and excessive fees when seeking construction permits as reason for a FCC rule change.

Portland’s filing adds to a growing record of opposition from major cities, including Dallas, Texas; Tucson, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Local governments have disputed industry’s characterizations, arguing that wireline projects, particularly trenching-based deployments, require coordination with utilities, traffic planning, and environmental and safety reviews that cannot be compressed into rigid federal timelines.

The FCC opened the wireline permitting inquiry in September, citing its authority under the Communications Act to preempt state and local rules that effectively prohibit broadband deployment.

Runs alongside a separate proceeding on wireless infrastructure

The proceeding runs alongside a separate FCC effort to further streamline wireless infrastructure siting, which has drawn similar backlash from cities and counties nationwide.

While the city of Portland is home to about 650,000 residents, the greater Portland Metropolitan Area includes 2.2 million people.