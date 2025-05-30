Project Kuiper Ready for Second LEO Deployment

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2025 – United Launch Alliance said Thursday that Amazon’s competitor to Starlink – Project Kuiper – was ready to send its second batch of satellites into low Earth orbit.

“Kuiper 2, the launch of a ULA Atlas V 551 rocket, is planned for June 13, 2025, pending range approval,” ULA said in an email.

ULA’s maiden Project Kuiper launch was April 28 and involved the successful deployment of 27 LEOs. The ULA email did not disclose the number of LEOs that will be aboard the June 13 launch.