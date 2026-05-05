FCC

Public Pushback Grows Against FCC's DJI Drone Restrictions

Public safety officials and small businesses say they struggle to adapt with the DJI ban.

Mira Bhakta

Mira Bhakta

2 min read
Public Pushback Grows Against FCC's DJI Drone Restrictions
Photo of drone pilot in Hartford, New York, April 29, 2018, by Seth Wenig/AP.

May 5, 2026 – Public commenters are urging the Federal Communications Commission to reconsider restrictions on Chinese drone manufacturer DJI.

The FCC in December banned foreign-made drones. DJI, a Shenzhen-based company and the world’s largest privately owned drone manufacturer, has been at the center of the debate.

Stakeholders recently told the FCC that removing DJI from the market could have immediate consequences, arguing the limits could harm public safety operations and small businesses that rely on the technology.

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