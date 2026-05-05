Public Pushback Grows Against FCC's DJI Drone Restrictions
Public safety officials and small businesses say they struggle to adapt with the DJI ban.
Mira Bhakta
— 2 min read
May 5, 2026 – Public commenters are urging the Federal Communications Commission to reconsider restrictions on Chinese drone manufacturer DJI.
The FCC in December banned foreign-made drones. DJI, a Shenzhen-based company and the world’s largest privately owned drone manufacturer, has been at the center of the debate.
Stakeholders recently told the FCC that removing DJI from the market could have immediate consequences, arguing the limits could harm public safety operations and small businesses that rely on the technology.
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