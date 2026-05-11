Amazon Data Center Approved Without Public Vote in California

May 11, 2026 – Community opposition is mounting in Gilroy after residents learned that a large Amazon data center project was approved without a public vote or city council hearing.

The project, proposed by Amazon Data Services, was approved last year by Community Development Director Sharon Goei following a multiyear environmental review process.

Under Gilroy’s zoning code, data centers are permitted uses within the city’s M2 General Industrial district and only require an Architectural and Site Review Permit issued at the staff level.