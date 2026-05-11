Amazon Data Center Approved Without Public Vote in California
The project bypassed both the planning commission and city council entirely.
The project bypassed both the planning commission and city council entirely.
Bills target addictive feeds and online protections for minors.
Residents could pay billions for upgrades tied to out-of-state AI data centers.
Disputed pole replacement fees could delay broadband deployments, the ISP argues.
Residents claim home damage from powerful rocket vibrations.