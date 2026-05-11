Data Center

Amazon Data Center Approved Without Public Vote in California

The project bypassed both the planning commission and city council entirely. 

Mira Bhakta

Mira Bhakta

2 min read
Amazon Data Center Approved Without Public Vote in California
Photo of the land parcel approved for Amazon Web Services data center development in Gilroy, Calif., by KPIX5.

May 11, 2026 – Community opposition is mounting in Gilroy after residents learned that a large Amazon data center project was approved without a public vote or city council hearing.

The project, proposed by Amazon Data Services, was approved last year by Community Development Director Sharon Goei following a multiyear environmental review process.

Under Gilroy’s zoning code, data centers are permitted uses within the city’s M2 General Industrial district and only require an Architectural and Site Review Permit issued at the staff level. 

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Data Center AI Amazon Sharon Goei Landon Sepulveda California

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