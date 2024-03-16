Quantum Computing and Networking Poised to Revolutionize Cryptography

Quantum computing represents a fundamental shift from classical computing, which relies on solving problems through rapid trial and error.

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2024 – While quantum computing holds the promise of solving complex problems exponentially faster than current supercomputers, it raises significant challenges for cybersecurity, a panel of experts said during Wednesday’s Broadband Breakfast Live Online session.

"Quantum compute is the ability to transmit all states of information, all states of bandwidth at the same time, rather than through rapid trial and error, one at a time," Lafler said.

Operating on principles of entanglement and superposition, quantum mechanics enables particles to exist in multiple states or positions simultaneously.

The transition to quantum computing raises significant challenges in that traditional encryption methods may become vulnerable to quantum attacks, necessitating the development of quantum-resistant algorithms. The National Institute of Standards and Technology is leading efforts to standardize these new cryptographic techniques, with the first set of candidates released for public review, said Lafter.

Gary Bolton, CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association, emphasized the importance of fiber optic networks in enabling the quantum future.

"If your community doesn't have fiber, you will be left behind," Bolton said. "You will be in the dark ages forever because you cannot upgrade from a LEO satellite to fiber to the home without building out all the infrastructure."

Fiber networks are crucial for enabling low-latency, high-capacity quantum communications, which are essential for the practical deployment of quantum computing, he said.

Vaibhav Garg, executive director of cybersecurity and privacy research at Comcast, highlighted the potential for quantum computing to solve complex problems in fields such as pharmaceutical development and battery technology.

He also noted the challenges in developing quantum-resistant cryptography to protect against the threat of quantum computers being used to break current encryption methods.

