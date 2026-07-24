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Questions Remain After NTIA’s Review of Billions in Broadband Grants, GAO Says

Watchdog says NTIA did not provide updated data or outcomes for awards flagged during Trump administration review.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

4 min read
Questions Remain After NTIA’s Review of Billions in Broadband Grants, GAO Says
Photo of Elizabeth Repko, director of physical infrastructure for the Government Accountability Office, speaking at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on May 13, 2021.

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2026 – A congressional watchdog found unanswered questions in the federal government’s review of billions of dollars in broadband grants.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office released a report Wednesday documenting the internal process used by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to review $47.7 billion in broadband awards under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for consistency with executive orders issued by President Donald Trump in his second term.

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BEAD GAO Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth OMB Commerce Department DOGE EPA Interior Department DoT Amy Klobuchar Jared Huffman Howard Lutnick Donald Trump DEA Anne Sit-William Elizabeth Repko

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