Questions Remain After NTIA’s Review of Billions in Broadband Grants, GAO Says
Watchdog says NTIA did not provide updated data or outcomes for awards flagged during Trump administration review.
Jericho Casper
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, July 24, 2026 – A congressional watchdog found unanswered questions in the federal government’s review of billions of dollars in broadband grants.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office released a report Wednesday documenting the internal process used by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to review $47.7 billion in broadband awards under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for consistency with executive orders issued by President Donald Trump in his second term.