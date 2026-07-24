Data Center

Democrats Seize on AI Data Center Backlash That's Dividing Rural Republicans

The AI data center controversy could influence the upcoming election.

Associated Press

Associated Press

6 min read
Democrats Seize on AI Data Center Backlash That's Dividing Rural Republicans
Photo of a sign for Democratic candidate for Texas governor Gina Hinojosa on July 18, 2026, by Justin Rex

AMARILLO, Texas, July 23, 2026 (AP) — When Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, began her campaign last year, candidates weren't talking about — or hearing about — data centers that power artificial intelligence.

Data Center Boom Strains Communities, Some Panelists Say
The issue may have already hardened into a defining political issue of 2026.
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But with barely three months until November's contest, the perceived threat to rural life, ranchland and dwindling water supplies could become a defining issue for her long-shot challenge to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, dividing conservative rural areas that have traditionally served as a counterweight to Democrats' urban strongholds.

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Data Center AI Texas AP Gina Hinojosa Greg Abbott Sherrod Brown John Husted Francesca Hong Sam Burleigh Josh Shapiro Donald Trump Google China Sid Miller Suzanne Bellsnyder Giles Dalby Clayton Tucker Stephen Sanders Hallie Bertrand

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