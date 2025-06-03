Sign in Subscribe
Spectrum

REC Pushes Back Against 5G Broadcast Model

Advocacy group urges cautious approach.

Cameron Marx

Cameron Marx

2 min read
REC Pushes Back Against 5G Broadcast Model
Screenshot of HC2 Broadcasting President and CEO Les Levi speaking at the Miami Book Fair from November 2023

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2025 – REC Networks criticized HC2 Broadcasting Holdings’ plan to allow low-power television stations in the UHF band to provide encrypted datacasting services without a traditional free TV service.

The small broadcast station advocacy group argued in a June 1 Federal Communications Commission filing that “REC cannot support HC2’s alternative proposal that the entire 6 MHz channel be used for ancillary and supplementary services. By making the entire 6 MHz channel completely unavailable to the general public, the station would no longer be a broadcast station, but instead, could be considered a common carrier in the fixed service.”

HC2, the largest LPTV owner in the U.S. under President and CEO Les Levi, asked the FCC in March to allow LPTV stations to adopt a datacasting standard rather than ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV). Under this proposed framework, television channels could be used entirely for data transmission, and would not be required to be available to the general public. 

CTA Image

Learn more about Speeding BEAD Summit

What is Broadband Breakfast?

REC argued that adopting such a standard could leave rural areas without access to public television.

The filing comes as television stations across the U.S. are facing a shrinking customer base and stiff competition from streaming services. Many in the industry have pushed the FCC to relax its regulations, including National Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt.

Post tagged in
Spectrum REC Networks HC2 ATSC 3.0 LPTV class a NAB Curtis LeGeyt

Read more

Popular Tags

EchoStar Skips Another Multi-Million Dollar Interest Payment FCC One Year Without the Affordable Connectivity Program Broadband's Impact Kansas Governor Announces $43 Million Middle Mile Initiative BEAD Kansas Governor Announces $43 Million Middle Mile Initiative NTIA UTOPIA Completes Fiber Build in Bountiful, Utah Infrastructure FCC Report: 94 Percent of Locations Have Broadband Access Broadband Mapping and Data