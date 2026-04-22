Render Networks Announces $14.3 Million Funding Raise From Black Kite Partners

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 — Australian construction software company Render Networks announced $14.3 million in private equity growth funding alongside the acquisition of mPower Innovations.

The move allows Render to join the expected utility infrastructure buildout as developers race to stay ahead of AI grid demands. BlackKite Partners is an Australian private equity firm which launched in March of this year .

As part of the acquisition, Render will transition their digital modeling platform to Esri’s ArcGIS system , widely used by urban developers and governments. mPower Innovations founder Greg Calcari and CEO Jason Brown will stay on with Render in senior leadership roles.

“With mPower, we extend our system of execution across both sectors, ensuring every asset is rapidly monetized, and the entire asset and deployment lifecycle is verifiable, visible and de-risked,” said Render CEO Stephen Rose. Rose spent 12 years at Nokia and most recently served as a general manager for IBM.

Render Networks provides an AI-driven SaaS platform for construction data, ensuring data continuity for BEAD deployment and other major infrastructure projects. Past customers include Lumen, Connect2First, and Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation . The company is based in Australia but has U.S. headquarters in Denver.

“Render has built something rare — an execution platform that actually reflects what happens in the field,” said Adrian Kerley of Black Kite Partners. “As infrastructure spending accelerates across both broadband and electric, the market needs a solution that can deliver verified, auditable outcomes at scale.”