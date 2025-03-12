Rep. Matsui ‘Suspicious’ About BEAD Policy Shift

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2025 – Energy and Commerce Ranking Member Doris Matsui, D-Ca., is not holding back in her criticism of the Trump Administration’s approach to the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Speaking at the INCOMPAS Policy Summit on Tuesday, Matsui stressed the importance of bipartisan cooperation on spectrum policy and broadband expansion.

Matsui also questioned the administration’s shift toward a technology-neutral approach to BEAD and its true intent.

“Fiber is a gold standard for future-proof technology that will grow with consumers’ data needs over time,” Matsui said. “So forgive me if I’m suspicious of the Trump Administration’s focus on freezing BEAD in the name of bringing in so-called technology-neutral rules.”

The lawmaker did not mention Elon Musk’s Starlink by name. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that new BEAD rules could shift up to $20 billion to Starlink.

“We all have a stake in ensuring BEAD rules are applied fairly. That’s why Congress must exercise oversight to prevent conflicts of interest in how this Administration runs the program. This includes making sure any rule changes are not just excuses to bypass service and reliability requirements to funnel money to this Administration’s predetermined winners,” Matsui said.

She also noted that some remote areas may be served better by alternative technologies, but emphasized that BEAD legislation already accounts for this flexibility.

Last week, Matsui began raising concerns about a new approach to BEAD. At the Communications and Technology Subcommittee hearing on March 5 , she criticized GOP colleagues for blocking an oversight vote into Musk’s potential conflicts of interest, stating that she found it “hard to believe” the Trump Administration would follow broadband laws.

Matsui warned that if Republicans continue with these policy changes, “we could be watching this once-in-a-generation investment go to waste.”