Reps. Latta, Carter Support Wi-Fi Security ahead of WRC 2027

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 — As the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference in Shanghai approaches, some US representatives are working to increase Wi-Fi security.

Reps. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, and Troy A. Carter, Sr., D-La., introduced the Advancing American Wi-Fi Against Foreign Adversaries Act on June 4. The bill would require the FCC, the State Department, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to develop a joint plan to advance American interests at the conference.

“As we prepare for the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference, congressional oversight is essential to ensure the United States is ready and speaking with one voice during these high-stakes international negotiations,” Latta said in a June 4 press release .

If enacted, the bill would give the Secretary of Commerce and other agency heads 180 days to establish a plan describing how the U.S. will promote global spectrum harmonization.

The plan would then be submitted to the House Energy and Commerce Committee after a public comment period.

Latta and Carter are co-chairs of the Congressional Wi-Fi Caucus.

NCTA - The Internet & Television Association issued a statement in support of the bill.

“As China aims to dedicate all spectrum to licensed use, it is vital that the United States maintain its balanced approach, including robust unlicensed and shared spectrum,” NCTA CEO Cory Gardner said.