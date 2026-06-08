Congress

Reps. Latta, Carter Support Wi-Fi Security ahead of WRC 2027

Bill would ensure the U.S. speaks 'with one voice' during the Shanghai conference.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

2 min read
Reps. Latta, Carter Support Wi-Fi Security ahead of WRC 2027
Photo of Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, speaking at a permitting reform subcommittee hearing on May 13, 2026.

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 — As the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference in Shanghai approaches, some US representatives are working to increase Wi-Fi security.

Reps. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, and Troy A. Carter, Sr., D-La., introduced the Advancing American Wi-Fi Against Foreign Adversaries Act on June 4. The bill would require the FCC, the State Department, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to develop a joint plan to advance American interests at the conference. 

CTA Image

See Breakfast Club Membership Options!

See Breakfast Club Membership Options

“As we prepare for the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference, congressional oversight is essential to ensure the United States is ready and speaking with one voice during these high-stakes international negotiations,” Latta said in a June 4 press release

If enacted, the bill would give the Secretary of Commerce and other agency heads 180 days to establish a plan describing how the U.S. will promote global spectrum harmonization. 

The plan would then be submitted to the House Energy and Commerce Committee after a public comment period.

Latta and Carter are co-chairs of the Congressional Wi-Fi Caucus. 

NCTA - The Internet & Television Association issued a statement in support of the bill.

“As China aims to dedicate all spectrum to licensed use, it is vital that the United States maintain its balanced approach, including robust unlicensed and shared spectrum,” NCTA CEO Cory Gardner said. 

Post tagged in
Congress Wi-Fi Bob Latta Troy Carter World RadioCommunication Conference Energy and Commerce Committee NCTA Cory Gardner

Read more

Popular Tags

EchoStar Holding off on $138 Million Interest Payment, Waiting on AT&T Spectrum Proceeds FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Winning Bidders Back Out of 31,000 BEAD Locations in Texas BEAD FCC to Vote on ‘Top-to-Bottom’ E-Rate Review, Local Permitting Shot Clocks at June Meeting NTIA Amazon, Corning Reach Multibillion-Dollar Fiber Deal Infrastructure EchoStar Holding off on $138 Million Interest Payment, Waiting on AT&T Spectrum Proceeds AT&T
#if @member /if