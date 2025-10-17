Rick Young: With Spectrum Auctions, Satellite-IP Voice a Win-Win for Broadcast

Broadcast distribution is changing fast. Alongside rising viewer expectations for better content, available anywhere, broadcasters are rethinking delivery models as satellite spectrum capacity declines.

The Federal Communications Commission's newly restored auction authority – plus the mandate for at least 100 megahertz of Upper C-Band spectrum to be auctioned within the next two years – represents a critical inflection point. The simple truth is that satellite availability will be reduced significantly, placing new pressures on networks and stations reliant on legacy satellite distribution technologies.

So, for media companies – it’s time to act fast and take the initiative. For the wider video delivery ecosystem, it means collaboration, practical solutions, and fast migration timelines to help broadcasters secure a cost-effective future.

Purpose-built alternatives are ready to step in

Declining C-Band capacity can cause anxieties for broadcasters that have long seen satellite as the de facto content distribution method. However, gradual, trusted advances in Internet Protocol (IP)-based distribution over the years mean there are now proven alternatives out there – widely used by Tier 1 broadcasters across mission-critical live sports and news environments. Purpose-built, broadcast-grade IP networks exist today – enabling distribution of thousands of live channels, local sports and news, and syndicated programming across every U.S. TV market. Just to name a few, broadcasters like Tennis Channel, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, MSG Networks, and TelevisaUnivision have migrated part or all of their distribution workflows from satellite to IP, driven by clear cost certainty, control, and flexibility benefits.

We recently looked at some of our own data when tracking the growth and current availability of IP distribution across stations, MVPD/vMVPD head-ends, and content owner sites. At LTN, we’ve seen a 45% annual growth in channel count, now delivering nearly 8,000 channels and millions of live events annually. Just this year, our footprint across MVPDs grew 200%, reaching 98% of U.S. and Canadian pay-TV households, with full coverage in sight next year.

This isn’t about one company alone. Our numbers point to a wider shift in the availability of IP as a growing ecosystem of interconnected technologies that enables access from the biggest venues and studios to every TV market – and onto digital and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Navigating a changing spectrum landscape

No two satellite relationships are the same. If you’re a broadcaster with a large transponder contract, you might have capacity plans in place – either within the C-band, or by exploring Ku-band alternatives (some of which are known to experience rain fade issues in regions with extreme weather). This type of forward planning might not always be the case, particularly for smaller players or regional networks. A shared truth, however, is that cost certainty via satellite will become harder to achieve, while almost every MVPD is now IP-ready and perfectly capable of receiving terrestrial feeds.

So, for broadcasters that want to diversify their distribution model, gain cost certainty, and unlock new routes to revenue, the business case for hybrid, or all-IP distribution, is becoming all the more compelling. And for satellite operators, partnering with leading IP providers can offer smarter ways to ease transponder loads, offer more customized, hybrid delivery packages, and meet rising demand for dynamic, event-based distribution.

Win-win migration strategies

IP migration isn’t always all-or-nothing. Many successful approaches start with hybrid models. Broadcasters can diversify their distribution by moving one or more channels to IP, while keeping some on satellite, or dual-illuminating until a full switchover makes sense. The typical time-to-market for an IP migration is shrinking – today, large networks can move in as little as 90 days with the right support.

The typical advice I give to folks looking to embrace IP is to think long-term: do you want to explore real-time content customization, HDR feed delivery, or platform-specific ad monetization? At the same time, treat availability as a deal-breaker: look for SLA-backed, purpose-built IP networks operating across Tier 1 data centers, not public cloud or protocol-only models. The logical conclusion to most of these considerations is opting for a multicast-enabled, managed network approach.

Moments of change like this are always a double-edged sword – and often lead to a ‘stick or twist’ decision. In this case, moving to IP is no longer a gamble. Many broadcast giants have already decided to act, and there’s still time to reap the rewards of being an early adopter.

Rick Young is a media technology and services executive with over 25 years of experience focusing on the intersection of media and technology, from content creation and delivery to consumer experiences. Prior to his current role leading product strategy at LTN, Rick held leadership positions at startups and global brands. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

