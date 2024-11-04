Rosenworcel: Shooting Tragedy Shows Need for Rural Broadband

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2024 – FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel agrees that expanded cell phone coverage in rural areas could prevent things like the tragic shooting death of Kaylin Gillis.

The April 2023 shooting death of the 20-year-old Gillis, a passenger whose vehicle entered into the wrong driveway in a rural area of upstate New York with three others, has become a painful example of how the lack of cell coverage led to someone's death.

Blake Walsh, Gillis's boyfriend who was the driver, noted that he accidentally turned into the driveway only because they were out of range of phone service on a dark night.

"Ms. Gillis’ friends struggled to reach 9-1-1, driving several miles before connecting with emergency services. By the time they got help, Ms. Gillis had died,” said Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., in a May 18, 2023 letter to Rosenworcel. “I am heartbroken by this senseless tragedy that underlies the critical importance of taking action to address reliable cell coverage.”

In an Oct. 21 letter to Rep. Tonko, Rosenworcel emphasized the importance of programs like the 5G Fund for Rural America in ensuring access to emergency services.

“Access to modern communications is essential for an array of needs, none more critical than public safety,” Rosenworcel said. “The 5G Fund for Rural America will prioritize deployment of 5G mobile broadband service in areas that lack even 4G LTE service.”

Rosenworcel said that she was pained to hear of the death, calling it “senseless and tragic.”

The shooter, Kevin Monahan, was convicted of murder in March and was sentenced to about 26 years to life in prison for the shooting.

Monahan opened fire at the stopped car in his driveway as the four occupants were preparing to leave the property. Gunfire struck Gillis, but the other three occupants were unharmed.

The first funding round of the 5G fund is set to disburse up to $9 billion to bring voice and mobile broadband service to rural communities that would not otherwise have access.

The hope, according to Rosenworcel, is that expanded internet access will make tragedies like the New York shooting less likely.

Rosenworcel noted that the FCC does not have the authority to require coverage in specific areas nor does the commission have insight into deployment timelines. She asserted that these business decisions are the responsibility of service providers.