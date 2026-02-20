Roth Announces Her Senior Political Team at NTIA

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2026 – NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth announced her political leadership team Thursday, including new editions Tricia J. Paoletta and Matthew Plaster, who will serve in advisory roles.

According to the announcement , Roth’s team will be focus on “President Trump’s priorities, deliver measurable results for the American people, and reaffirm the United States’ global leadership in communications innovation.”

Paoletta will serve as senior advisor on spectrum. A former partner at the law firm HWG LLP, Paoletta also previously served as the director of telecommunications trade policy for the U.S. Trade Representative, and majority council for the House Energy and Commerce committee, according to the announcement.

While serving as partner at HGW, Paoletta focused on telecommunications, trade and technology policy. She has also moderated and participated in panels at the Federalist Society , discussing topics ranging from spectrum to disinformation in broadcasting and the public interest, according to the Federalist Society’s website.

Plaster joins as senior advisor for strategy. He has previously served as Vice President of TwinLogic Strategies LLP, advising clients on technology, communications, AI, and consumer protection issues. He also served as a Senate Commerce Committee staffer for Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and broadband policy advisor to Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., according to the announcement.

Beyond their titles, the announcement didn’t provide details on their portfolios or responsibilities. NTIA did not respond to a request for comment.

Other members of Roth’s political team include Principle Deputy Assistant Secretary Adam Cassady, Chief of Staff Brooke Donilon, Chief Council David Brodian, among others.

The announcement comes as NTIA plans to issue guidance for the remaining $21 billion in BEAD non-deployment funds. NTIA hosted a second public listening session Wednesday, which saw attendance from local community groups, lobbyists for telecom and construction companies, and others.