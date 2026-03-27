Sanders, AOC Introduce Bill to Pause Data Center Growth

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2026 – Two progressive lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday to pause new data centers until safeguards are implemented for workers, consumers and the environment.

Sponsored by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the bill is unlikely to advance in either the House or Senate, but represents concerns many lawmakers and communities share about the growing impact of data centers and artificial intelligence.

A moratorium would give lawmakers and business leaders designated time to understand risks associated with artificial intelligence and data centers, protect working families and democracy and ensure the technology works for all Americans, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez said.

In response to the bill, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said Wednesday on X that emerging technology must be built by the U.S., and “ A moratorium is China First .”

President Donald Trump and other leaders have found AI and data centers essential to the expansion, growth, and power of the country. While he has deflected concerns over growing energy needs, he has said technology companies “need some PR help because people think that if a data center goes in there, electricity prices are going to go up.”

Chris Jordan, the program manager of AI and innovation at the National League of Cities, said a key reason that only one-third of Americans are supportive of data centers is the growth in electricity costs.

In 2024, U.S. electricity consumption hit a record high and is expected to keep rising as data centers continue to expand at a rapid pace. A typical AI-focused data center consumes as much electricity as 100,000 households.

While Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez bring up consumer and environment costs at the federal level, data centers have hit obstacles at the local and state levels from permitting and additional review. Jordan said city governments have been updating zoning ordinances to account for the size and scale of data centers, while other counties have updated environment provisions and water use codes.

With guidance for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program’s $21 billion nondeployment funds to be released soon, some believe states will have the opportunity to use the money for data center development. CTC Technology & Energy Principal Analyst and Market Intelligence Specialist Jacob Levin said states may have flexibility to build and encourage data centers if leaders make that choice.