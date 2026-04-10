Sangamon County, Illinois, Approves $500M Data Center After Heated Debate

April 10, 2026 – The Sangamon County, Illinois, Board approved a $500 million data center project Tuesday at the Bank of Springfield Center Illinois, voting 17 to 10 with one abstention after weeks of delays and sustained public opposition.

The vote allows CyrusOne, a Dallas-based data center company, to move forward with plans for a data center campus on 280 acres of farmland in Talkington Township. The facility would support growing demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence services.

The project still requires additional permits before construction, but the vote clears a major hurdle for CyrusOne’s plans in central Illinois.

Supporters said the project would bring jobs, infrastructure investment and long-term tax revenue.

“I understand people’s fears about this, but this is a very good project,” said District 9 board member Tom Madonia. “They bring a lot of jobs” and “a lot of money to outlying areas, the school districts, the water plant, the Apple Creek water plant, and some townships and probably a couple of new roads.”

Labor groups echoed that argument, pointing to construction employment and regional growth.

“We have to have work, we have to have jobs,” said an Iron Workers union member Josh Summers. “We have to grow or we stay stale.”

More than 60 people signed up to speak at Tuesday’s meeting, but officials capped public comment at one hour allowing only a dozen to speak.

Critics said the project could remove farmland and strain local resources, particularly energy and water systems.

“Listen to the community,” said resident Maribel Cruz-Hine. “Take more time for research.”

“Decisions of this magnitude must be made with full clarity and careful consideration of long-term impacts,” said a board member who voted against the proposal Tracy Sheppard.

Environmental concerns also played a role.

“There’s no environmentally friendly way of having a data center,” said a local opponent Dr. Ashraf Tamizuddin who stressed the immediacy of the impact .

The board had tabled the proposal in March but voted Tuesday to revive it and approve the zoning change needed for construction.

The process drew criticism from some officials, who questioned limits on public comment and whether supporters filled speaking slots, reducing opportunities for opponents to be heard.