Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition Defends Universal Service

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2025 – With the Universal Service Fund facing a legal threat at the Supreme Court, the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition was ramping up its efforts to protect the critical broadband funding source.

The SHLB coalition, serving as an intervenor in the case , has made USF defense a top priority in its 2025 policy agenda released this week, alongside broadband deployment and digital equity initiatives.

“The future of the $8.5 billion Universal Service Fund, which supports broadband access in schools, libraries, and rural communities, currently hangs in the balance as the Consumers’ Research case moves forward in the Supreme Court,” the report stated.

As an intervenor , SHLB has argued that Congress provided clear legal authority for USF’s operation. The group is also advocating for long-term reforms to stabilize funding without relying on Congressional appropriations, stating that such a shift would, “not provide a sustainable and predictable source of revenue.”

“SHLB is prioritizing ways to educate Congress about the importance of the USF programs, especially E-Rate and Rural Health Care, so that any future reform recognizes the need for a stable, consistent funding mechanism,” the report stated.

Beyond USF, SHLB remains focused on efforts to expand the E-Rate program , which provides funding for connectivity efforts to schools and libraries, and continuing its support of the FCC’s cybersecurity pilot program for schools and libraries launched in 2024 .

"We were excited to see the FCC grant 707 cybersecurity proposals from all 50 states – including many SHLB members on January 17, 2025," SHLB said. "Turning to 2025, we will continue to monitor the success of this program and advocate for additional program changes.”

Another key priority for SHLB was ensuring that broadband deployment efforts under the federal $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program stays on track despite shifts in federal leadership.

"States developed extensive plans under the BEAD program to build out broadband infrastructure to unserved and underserved communities and anchor institutions,” SHLB said. “SHLB seeks to ensure that federal and state officials don’t lose this momentum and remain focused on this historical opportunity to bridge the digital divide.”

The coalition was also focused on: Digital skills training; broadband mapping; a permanent broadband affordability program following the expiration of the Affordable Connectivity Program in 2024; and policies which support shared and unlicensed spectrum access for community broadband networks.