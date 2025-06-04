Second Round of Washington State BEAD Program Draws 202 Applications

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2025 – Washington’s broadband office received bids for 70 percent of eligible project areas in its second funding round under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

The state received 202 applications for project areas that did not receive an award in the state’s first funding round, with 32 percent of locations receiving two or more bids. The state’s initial round drew 307 applications covering 180 of the 236 eligible project areas.

Washington state was allotted $1.2 billion from the $42.45 billion federal BEAD program.

The Washington State Broadband Office plans to hold off on announcing third round bidding until after National Telecommunications and Information Administration issues revised BEAD guidelines, which are expected this month.