Sign in Subscribe
BEAD

Second Round of Washington State BEAD Program Draws 202 Applications

The state covered 70 percent of eligible Round Two locations with reliable internet bids.

Maggie Macfarlane

Maggie Macfarlane

1 min read
Second Round of Washington State BEAD Program Draws 202 Applications
Photo of Aaron Wheeler, Washington State Broadband Office leader

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2025 – Washington’s broadband office received bids for 70 percent of eligible project areas in its second funding round under the  Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

The state received 202 applications for project areas that did not receive an award in the state’s first funding round, with 32 percent of locations receiving two or more bids. The state’s initial round drew 307 applications covering 180 of the 236 eligible project areas.

Washington state was allotted $1.2 billion from the $42.45 billion federal BEAD program.

CTA Image

Learn more about Speeding BEAD Summit

What is Broadband Breakfast?

The Washington State Broadband Office plans to hold off on announcing third round bidding until after National Telecommunications and Information Administration issues revised BEAD guidelines, which are expected this month.

Post tagged in
BEAD Washington Aaron Wheeler WSBO

Read more

Popular Tags

EchoStar Skips Another Multi-Million Dollar Interest Payment FCC One Year Without the Affordable Connectivity Program Broadband's Impact Second Round of Washington State BEAD Program Draws 202 Applications BEAD Kansas Governor Announces $43 Million Middle Mile Initiative NTIA UTOPIA Completes Fiber Build in Bountiful, Utah Infrastructure FCC Report: 94 Percent of Locations Have Broadband Access Broadband Mapping and Data