Sen. Wyden: Federal Websites Vulnerable to Surveillance

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2026 — Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is urging federal agencies to strengthen website privacy protections, warning that hackers and foreign adversaries could identify Americans visiting sensitive government websites, including FBI tip lines and veterans’ mental health services.

In an Oct. 19 letter to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Wyden called for agencies to adopt Encrypted Client Hello (ECH), a technology that hides the name of a website a person visits from those monitoring internet traffic.

“This visibility could lead to malicious eavesdroppers identifying whistleblowers, profiling cleared federal personnel, tracking Americans seeking crisis support, and mapping interactions between agencies,” Wyden wrote.

Although most federal websites encrypt the information users read or submit, that protection does not necessarily conceal the website’s name . For example, someone monitoring an internet connection might see that a person visited the Federal Trade Commission’s fraud-reporting website, even if the contents of the communication remain encrypted.

Wyden’s office identified 350 federal website addresses that use content delivery network infrastructure without ECH protection . The list includes law enforcement reporting portals, whistleblower channels, health information resources, intelligence-related services and U.S. embassy websites.

“The visibility could lead to malicious eavesdroppers identifying whistleblowers, profiling cleared federal personnel, tracking Americans seeking crisis support, and mapping interactions between agencies,” Wyden wrote.

Two examples illustrate the potential risks. The FBI’s online tip portal, tips.fbi.gov, uses Cloudflare, which supports ECH, but the protection has not been enabled on the site, according to Wyden. The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Crisis Line website, veteranscrisisline.net, is hosted by Amazon Web Services, which does not currently support ECH, the letter said.

Wyden argued that federal agencies could address the problem using technology already supported by major web browsers and deployed across millions of websites. For sites whose content delivery network providers support ECH, enabling the protection can require only a configuration change.

He asked CISA to require civilian federal agencies to enable ECH on all public-facing websites and interagency web systems. He also urged OMB, working with CISA and the Office of the National Cyber Director, to make vendor support for ECH a mandatory condition for commercial cloud and network providers seeking federal contracts.