Senate Advances Effort to Reverse New FCC Funding for Wi-Fi Hotspots

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2025 – In July 2024 under then-Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, the Federal Communications Commission expanded a broadband subsidy program to cover Wi-Fi hotspots for schools and libraries. A Congressional effort to repeal the expansion cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate Tuesday.

Senators voted 53-47 along party lines to advance a Congressional Review Act resolution that would reverse the FCC’s order. A Senate aide said a final vote on the resolution is expected on Thursday. The House would have to approve its own measure before President Donald Trump could sign it into law. Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, has introduced the Wi-Fi hotspots CRA in the House.

The CRA allows Congress to repeal agency rules for the previous administration with a simple majority vote in each chamber, ruling out a filibuster in the Senate. A successful CRA repeal prevents an agency from adopting the same rule in the future.

The order at issue expanded the FCC’s E-Rate program, which spends more than $2.6 billion per year on internet discounts for schools and libraries, to cover Wi-Fi hotspots that students or library patrons could check out for off-campus connectivity.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was a vocal critic of the hotspot order and led the Senate CRA resolution. He argued the Communications Act allows funding only for connectivity within the physical bounds of a classroom or library. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, a commissioner at the time, dissented from the order on the same grounds, as did Republican FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington.

Of the $3.2 billion in E-Rate funding requested in 2025 – not all of which will be approved – more than $34 million was for costs related to Wi-Fi hotspots, according to FCC data .

Supporters of the hotspot expansion were quick to express disappointment.

“After hearing so many powerful stories from educators and librarians about how hotspots provide a lifeline to their communities, this vote is a disappointing step backward,” Joseph Wender, executive director of the Schools, Healthcare, and Libraries Broadband Coalition, said in a statement. “Stripping schools and libraries of the ability to use E-rate funding for hotspot lending will widen the digital divide and hurt the very people these programs are meant to serve.”