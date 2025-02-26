Senate Amendment Would Curb Costly FCC Regulations

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2025 – Republican-controlled Capitol Hill took a step closer to placing strict limits on the ability of regulatory agencies like the Federal Communications Commission to adopt regulations that come with a large economic impact.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, introduced a legislative amendment Friday night that would give Congress greater oversight and review of regulations posed by federal departments and agencies. The amendment passed on a 53-47 vote, with the vote falling directly on party lines.

The amendment will give Senate Budget Chairman Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., greater authority to make funding allocations towards committees that oversee federal agencies, which will give Graham and Congress greater ability to revise agencies’ spending.

“For too long, unaccountable agencies have imposed burdensome regulations that stifle innovation and drive up costs for American families,” Lee said in a press release Tuesday. “Congress must take responsibility for the laws that govern this nation, and tonight’s vote is a step in the right direction.”

Lee is also co-sponsoring the REINS Act – introduced in early February by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., – which would require Congress and the President to approve rules that had an economic impact of at least $100 million. Under the REINS Act, it is highly unlikely that the FCC would have gained the approval of Congress to adopt Net Neutrality and digital discrimination rules during Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel’s chairmanship.

Two weeks ago, Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fl., told the State of the Net conference that she was working with Speaker Mike Johnson’s office on including the REINS Act in the reconciliation package.