Satellite

Senate Commerce Advances Bills Targeting Satellite Security

Measures include cybersecurity guidelines for commercial satellites and restrictions on foreign operators.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Senate Commerce Advances Bills Targeting Satellite Security
Photo of members of the Senate Commerce Committee, by the committee, and from a Feb. 2025 post

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 – The Senate Commerce committee advanced nine bills Tuesday without objection, moving forward legislation to secure U.S. satellite systems and safeguard social media for minors.

Committee Chairman Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, opened the executive session emphasizing cross-party cooperation. “This is an example where we can come together,” Cruz said, noting most committee members had co-sponsored at least one of the measures.

Lawmakers advanced three key tech bills as part of the package: the Secure Space Act, the Satellite Cybersecurity Act, and the Stop the Scroll Act.

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Satellite Cybersecurity Senate Commerce Committee Ted Cruz Deb Fischer Gary Peters John Cornyn Katie Britt John Fetterman Satellite Cybersecurity Act Secure Space Act Stop the Scroll Act FTC Mark Meador Andrew Ferguson

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