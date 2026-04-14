Senate Commerce Advances Bills Targeting Satellite Security

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 – The Senate Commerce committee advanced nine bills Tuesday without objection, moving forward legislation to secure U.S. satellite systems and safeguard social media for minors.

Committee Chairman Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, opened the executive session emphasizing cross-party cooperation. “This is an example where we can come together,” Cruz said, noting most committee members had co-sponsored at least one of the measures.

Lawmakers advanced three key tech bills as part of the package: the Secure Space Act, the Satellite Cybersecurity Act, and the Stop the Scroll Act.