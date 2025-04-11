Senate Confirms Trump Nominee Mark Meador to FTC on Party-Line Vote

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2025 – The Senate on Thursday confirmed antitrust attorney Mark Meador to the Federal Trade Commission in a 50-46 party-line vote, finalizing a 3-0 Republican majority just two weeks after President Donald Trump removed the FTC’s two Democratic commissioners.

Meador, who most recently worked in private practice and served as a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation's Tech Policy Center, previously held roles at the Justice Department and in the office of Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. He joins Chairman Andrew Ferguson and Commissioner Melissa Holyoak — both Trump appointees — at the now all-Republican commission.

Ferguson issued a short statement Thursday congratulating Meador, saying, “Mark is a brilliant antitrust lawyer who will be a great asset to the Trump-Vance FTC.”

Public Knowledge issued a statement applauding senators who opposed Meador’s confirmation, calling the firings a “direct attack on the independence of an agency that has long served as a cornerstone of consumer protection.” The group also led a March 21 letter signed by over a dozen public interest organizations urging lawmakers to reject Meador’s nomination.

Ousted Democratic Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya, have argued that their fixed-term roles are protected by federal statute and Supreme Court precedent. In a lawsuit filed March 27 they asked a federal judge to block the administration from locking them out of their posts.

“It is bedrock, binding precedent that a President cannot remove an FTC Commissioner without cause,” the pair wrote in their March 27 complaint . “And yet that is precisely what has happened here.”

They described Trump’s action as a violation of “a century of federal law and Supreme Court precedent.” In Humphrey’s Executor v. United States (1935), the Supreme Court ruled that presidents cannot remove FTC commissioners without cause — a protection designed to preserve the agency’s independence from executive overreach.

But current Ferguson has cast doubt on whether that precedent still applies. Speaking at a policy conference last month , Ferguson called Humphrey’s Executor “outdated,” arguing that the FTC in 2025 exercises far more executive power than it did in 1935.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers sharply criticized the Democratic-led FTC under the Biden administration, accusing it of veering from its traditional role.

In a joint statement, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., and Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., said the FTC had “abandoned its rich bipartisan tradition and historical mission in favor of a radical agenda and partisan mismanagement.”