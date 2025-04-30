Senate Panel Advances Trusty’s FCC Nomination

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2025 – The Senate Commerce Committee voted 21–7 Wednesday to advance Olivia Trusty’s nomination to the Federal Communications Commission, teeing up a floor vote that could give Republicans a 3–2 majority at the FCC.

Trusty’s nomination drew support from Democrats on the panel, but several warned they may withhold floor support unless the White House commits to pairing her confirmation with a Democratic nominee.The FCC has two sitting Democratic commissioners, but Geoffrey Starks has announced plans to step down this Spring.

“While I'm supporting Ms. Trusty for this position today, I cannot commit to supporting her on the floor if there are not commitments from the White House that they will respect the independence of the FCC, and – as has been precedent – that this nomination is paired with a Democratic nominee on the floor,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.

Rosen pointed to recent firings of two Democratic Federal Trade Commissioners as a breach of norms for independent agencies.

“I support advancing [Trusty’s] nomination because of her experience and work,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., added, “but I do not believe she will have my vote on the floor if we have not advanced the Democratic nominee.”

Ranking Member Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash, echoed the sentiment: “As long as [Senate Majority Leader John Thune] plans to continue to move nominees on both sides I will continue to support [Trusty’s] nomination.”

The committee’s Republican leadership struck a different tone. Committee Chair Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, praised Trusty as “an expert in telecommunications policy,” noting her prior work for former Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

“[She] understands the need for a spectrum pipeline to free up bands for commercial use,” Cruz said. “I look forward to working with her and with [FCC Chairman Brendan Carr] as we restore the FCC’s commercial auction authority this Congress.”

In addition to advancing Trusty’s nomination, the committee pushed forward a slate of bipartisan bills by voice vote, including a few that would affect FCC operations.

One of them, S. 259, the Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency (FACT) Act, would require the FCC to assess and publicly disclose foreign ownership stakes in companies authorized to operate within U.S. telecommunications networks. The House passed its version of the bill Monday .

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said: “Foreign adversaries like China continue to look for quiet footholds in devices and in our networks. Until now, no law has required the disclosure of companies linked to foreign adversaries that are operating in the U.S. tech and telecom markets. My bill addresses that.”

Other bills that could impact FCC operations include S. 725, the Enhancing First Response Act, from Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., which would reclassify 911 dispatchers as protective service workers and would require the FCC to issue reports and hold hearings on major communications outages.

Cruz said the bill would “improve emergency response by ensuring 911 professionals receive the recognition and support they deserve.”

The committee also advanced S. 769, the United States Research Protection Act, sponsored by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Coons, D-Del., which would strengthen safeguards in the CHIPS and Science Act against foreign recruitment efforts by countries such as China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

“This proposal strengthens and clarifies safeguards against foreign actors – including China, Iran, North Korea and Russia – who seek to exploit U.S. research institutions,” Cantwell said in support.

In total, the committee advanced more than a dozen bills and nominations on Tuesday, ranging from spectrum and emergency response to blockchain development and earthquake preparedness.

“All told, the nominations and bills we're voting on today represent a bipartisan vision for a secure, competitive, and safe America,” Cruz said