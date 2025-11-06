Senators Introduce Bill Requiring Transparency on AI Job Losses

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 — Sens. Mark Warner, , D-Va.,, and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Wednesday introduced a bill requiring major companies and federal agencies to report how artificial intelligence is affecting their workforce, marking an early effort to document AI-related job losses.

The AI-Related Job Impacts Clarity Act would direct the Department of Labor to collect and publish quarterly data on layoffs, retraining, and hiring tied to AI automation. The bill would apply to both publicly traded firms and large non-public companies, as well as federal agencies.

Under the measure, companies would have 30 days after each quarter to report to the Labor Department how many workers were laid off or replaced due to automation, how many were hired for AI-related roles, and how many positions went unfilled because of AI deployment. They would also have to disclose how many employees were retrained or reskilled for AI integration.