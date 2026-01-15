Senators Push App Disclosure Rules Tied to Foreign Adversaries

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 – Bipartisan lawmakers reintroduced legislation Monday that would require websites and mobile applications to disclose whether they are owned, controlled, or store user data in countries designated as U.S. foreign adversaries.

The Internet Application Integrity and Disclosure , or App ID Act, sponsored by Sens. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, would impose new transparency requirements on digital services used by Americans.

The senators specifically named those tied to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Supporters say the legislation is aimed at strengthening consumer protections as Americans increasingly rely on online platforms and apps for communication, commerce, and daily life.

Cortez Masto said the proposal is intended to help consumers make informed decisions about the apps and services they use. “There are millions of websites and apps out there, and this legislation will help American consumers protect their data,” she said.

The bill would take effect one year after enactment and applies to both internet websites and mobile applications meeting the law’s definition of a “covered service.” Knowingly providing false disclosures would be unlawful.

Enforcement authority would rest with the Federal Trade Commission , which would treat violations as unfair or deceptive practices under existing consumer protection law. Companies that fail to comply could face civil penalties.