Service Providers and California Officials Warn BEAD Builds Won’t Solve Affordability

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 — State regulators, a California congressman, and broadband providers warned that federal infrastructure spending alone will not close the digital divide, citing unresolved gaps in affordability, oversight, and long-term network sustainability.

The warnings came during a panel on multi-state broadband grant programs held alongside the Connecting Communities Summit. Speakers argued that the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program represents a major buildout effort, not a complete broadband policy.

Ana Maria Johnson, deputy executive director at the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), said California’s broadband strategy has evolved significantly since the launch of the California Advanced Services Fund in 2008.