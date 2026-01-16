Shared Infrastructure Provider Boldyn Partners With SEA-TAC

Jan. 16, 2026 – Shared network infrastructure provider Boldyn Networks announced that it has partnered with the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to develop a 5G Distributed Antenna System (DAS).

The scheduled DAS network project aims to provide broader connectivity to the airport. Passengers and personnel at the airport, SEA, will benefit from perfected streaming, video calling, wayfinding, and flight tracking services once completed, the company said.

The search for an internet service provider to develop SEA Airport’s DAS system was competitive, SEA Airport Director Rick Duncan said.

Despite being a smaller internet service provider, Boldyn has previously collaborated on public-private partnerships with various military bases and urban centers throughout the United States. The network has most recently announced partnerships with the Nashville International Airport and Asheville Regional Airport.

SEA has been recognized as the 11th busiest airport in the U.S., with 52.6 million passengers in 2024.

It has won awards for innovation, passenger experience, and operational processes by Skytrax, which named SEA best airport in 2021 and 2022.

Jason Caliento, Chief Commercial Officer for Boldyn Networks, referred to SEA as “a city of its own.” The DAS project is set to ensure high-speed connectivity to not just the airport itself, but also its garages and rental car facilities, ticketing, check-in, baggage claim and tarmac.