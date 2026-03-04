Shentel Brings Internet Access to About 5,000 Homes in Bedford County, Virginia

March 4, 2026 – Nearly 5,000 previously unserved homes in Bedford County, Virginia, now have access to gigabit broadband internet service.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) announced that it completed its $24 million construction project Tuesday, which was partially funded by the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI), Shentel’s capital investment and Bedford County.

County Administrator Robert Hiss said Shentel’s efforts have continuously supported Bedford County’s board of supervisors’ goal of universal broadband access for both residents and businesses.