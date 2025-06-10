SHLB: Don’t Limit Anchor Institutions for BEAD

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2025 – The Schools, Healthcare, and Libraries Broadband Coalition is urging the Commerce Department not to disqualify swathes of community institutions from receiving broadband funding.

The agency released Friday new rules for its $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program that require a host of changes, namely an additional round of bidding for all states and territories. The new guidance also requires states to “revise their list of eligible Community Anchor Institutions to ensure their designations conform with the statutory definition of a CAI as established by” the Infrastructure Act.

CAIs are eligible for BEAD-funded infrastructure if they currently have access to speeds less than 1 gigabit per second upload and download. The Infrastructure Act designated some CAIs, like schools and libraries, but under the Biden NTIA states were allowed to propose other types of entities if they served communities in a similar way.