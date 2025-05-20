Sign in Subscribe
Briefs

SiFi Partners with Viasat to Bring Fiber to Escondino, California

Company promises first connections to occur this year

Cameron Marx

Cameron Marx

1 min read
SiFi Partners with Viasat to Bring Fiber to Escondino, California
Photo of SiFi Networks CEO Ben Bawtree-Jobson (left), shaking hands with then-mayor of Fullerton City, Calif., Jesus Silva from November 2019 by SiFi Network.

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2025 – SiFi Networks announced that it was partnering with Viasat to bring high-speed fiber internet to Escondino, California. 

Under the arrangement, Sifi will fund, build, and operate the fiber network, while Viasat will act as one of the first Internet Service Providers to offer it to residents of the city, the two said in a May 15 press release. 

Sifi funds, builds, and operates open access fiber networks throughout the United States. It currently operates networks across 17 different cities in California, Ohio, and Florida, and is constructing networks in 11 other cities across five different states: California, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, and New York. Its partnership with Viasat mirrors a similar agreement it made with T-Mobile in 2024, and it has long advocated for open access models.

Viasat is an ISP that has often relied on geostationary satellites to provide service to its customers.

Jason Sophinos, vice president of Viasat's U.S. Fixed Broadband division, described the company’s pivot to fiber

“Sifi’s innovative business approach has opened the door for Viasat to venture into the fiber industry without significant financial commitment,” he said.

Post tagged in
Briefs SiFi Networks Ben Bawtree-Jobson ViaSat Escondino California T-Mobile Jason Sophinos

Read more

Popular Tags

Cable, Utilities at Odds on Contractor Approval for Pole Work FCC California $15 Low-Income Internet Bill Gets a Hearing Broadband's Impact Mercury Broadband Stares Down $25 Million Penalty for Surrendering RDOF Locations BEAD Sen. Murray: Canceling Digital Equity Grants Illegal NTIA Where Fiber Doesn't Fit Infrastructure FCC Report: 94 Percent of Locations Have Broadband Access Broadband Mapping and Data