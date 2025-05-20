SiFi Partners with Viasat to Bring Fiber to Escondino, California

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2025 – SiFi Networks announced that it was partnering with Viasat to bring high-speed fiber internet to Escondino, California.

Under the arrangement, Sifi will fund, build, and operate the fiber network, while Viasat will act as one of the first Internet Service Providers to offer it to residents of the city, the two said in a May 15 press release.

Sifi funds, builds, and operates open access fiber networks throughout the United States. It currently operates networks across 17 different cities in California, Ohio, and Florida, and is constructing networks in 11 other cities across five different states: California, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, and New York. Its partnership with Viasat mirrors a similar agreement it made with T-Mobile in 2024 , and it has long advocated for open access models .

Viasat is an ISP that has often relied on geostationary satellites to provide service to its customers.

Jason Sophinos, vice president of Viasat's U.S. Fixed Broadband division, described the company’s pivot to fiber

“Sifi’s innovative business approach has opened the door for Viasat to venture into the fiber industry without significant financial commitment,” he said.