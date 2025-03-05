Simington Embraces English-Only Proceedings at FCC

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2025- Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Nathan Simington says he and his colleagues should speak only English during agency proceedings, following a White House executive order declaring English as the official language of the United States.

“In line with this order, I will speak only English during official FCC proceedings and encourage my colleagues to do the same. As an immigrant, I had to assimilate. Learning English is key to assimilation, and I recommend all immigrants do the same,” Simington, a Republican, said Monday in a post on X .

Trump’s Executive Order said it was important for Americans to “freely exchange ideas in one shared language.” He signed the order on March 1.

“To promote unity, cultivate a shared American culture for all citizens, ensure consistency in government operations, and create a pathway to civic engagement, it is in America’s best interest for the Federal Government to designate one — and only one — official language,” the executive order states. “Establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society.”

Simington’s comments appeared to be aimed at fellow FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, a Democrat who sometimes repeats her remarks in Spanish during meetings. During last Thursday’s FCC monthly open meeting, Simington – who was born and raised in Canada – repeated one of his statements in Romanian.

“I’m pleased that the commission is back in business…” Simington said. He concluded his remarks in English saying, “I’m thinking we’re back. This item has my support. And now, my remarks in Romanian.” He then proceeded to repeat his speech in Romanian, taking a minute and six seconds to deliver the remarks that took 30 seconds to deliver in English.

Simington’s comment elicited a humorous reaction from Gomez, who has been delivering many of her statements in English as well as Spanish since joining the agency in September, 2023.

“That was super cool. As we would say in Spanish, ‘Y tu mama tambien [Translation: And your mother, too],” Gomez said to Simington with a smile. “No, just kidding,” she added. Later in the same meeting, she continued to repeat her remarks in Spanish.

The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for March 27, 2025.