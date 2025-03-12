Slater Confirmed to Head of DOJ’s Antitrust Division

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2025 - Gail Slater has been confirmed by the Senate to oversee the Antitrust division of the Department of Justice. Slater formerly worked as an antitrust attorney and served as an economic advisor to Vice President JD Vance while he was a senator.

Slater was confirmed Tuesday with bipartisan support, with lawmakers voting 78 to 19. Republicans and Democrats alike, including former antitrust enforcers from previous administrations, have praised Slater’s qualifications.

The DOJ's antitrust division works with the Federal Trade Commission to enforce laws against illegal monopolies and anti-competitive business behavior.

During her confirmation hearing, Slater said she will focus on enforcing antitrust laws affecting industries including technology, health care and agriculture. In continuity with her predecessors, Slater plans to prioritize protecting workers and scrutinizing monopolies.