Briefs

Small Businesses Targeted with New Sparklight Mobile Plans

Sparklight offers businesses service plans with unlimited talk, text, and 5G service

Corryn D'Attaray

Corryn D'Attaray

2 min read
Small Businesses Targeted with New Sparklight Mobile Plans
Photo of Sparklight Business, from Facebook

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2026 - Sparklight Business has launched a mobile service aimed at small businesses, expanding beyond its existing internet, voice, and managed-services offerings.

The new Sparklight Business Mobile service is available to customers who subscribe to Sparklight Business products and supports up to 25 lines per account.

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Briefs Washington November Sparklight Business Sparklight Sparklight Business Mobile Katherine Creech

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