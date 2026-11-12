Small Businesses Targeted with New Sparklight Mobile Plans
Sparklight offers businesses service plans with unlimited talk, text, and 5G service
Sparklight offers businesses service plans with unlimited talk, text, and 5G service
The company’s regional promotions earlier this year were successful, Ookla found
The firm's departure reflects a period of change for the legal industry
Rocket Lab and Iridium countered that concerns are unrelated to the $8 billion acquisition
Data center developers face growing pressure to deliver local benefits