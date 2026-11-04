Cruz to Advance Just Thumann Severs for the FCC, Leaving Democrat Gomez Tapping a Foot

💡 ■ With Democrats in Control, Senate Filibuster Unlikely to Survive

■ NTIA Warns California about Non-Compliance with BEAD Rules

■ Roth Outlines Plans for ‘Winning the 6G Race’ ahead of WRC-27

■ Michigan County Warned about Funding Fiber Project with Taxpayer Money

■ Antietam Broadband in Maryland Boots Download Speeds for Free

■ EchoStar Surprises Wall Street as Boost Mobile Loses 182,000 Subs

■ Sparklight Business Unveils Mobile Plans Aimed at Small Business

■ Free State’s Andrew Long: FCC is Not an ECFS/Comment Collection Plebiscite

FCC: Danielle Thumann Severs is scheduled to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee on Nov. 10 as President Trump’s Republican nominee for the FCC. The hearing means that Commerce Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is moving forward with plans to fill a third Republican seat at the agency without an accompanying Democratic nominee. If confirmed, Thumann Severs would give Republicans a 3-1 majority. The hearing next Tuesday will also include three other nominees for posts at NASA and the Department of Transportation. Cruz’s decision to advance just Thumann Severs, an aide to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, will disappoint Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, who has made clear her desire to remain at the agency. Under current law, Gomez’s extended term expires in early 2028, potentially leaving the FCC without a Democrat unless Gomez or her successor is nominated and confirmed beforehand. Trump has refused to nominate Gomez or any Democrat. (More after paywall)