Small Maine ISPs File with FCC to Merge

June 19, 2025 — In an effort to improve telecommunications access in rural areas of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, two small ISPs are seeking merger approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

Mac Mountain, which provides service in rural communities in New England such as Woodstock, Vermont, hopes to gain control of Great Works Internet, enabling the two to invest in better broadband infrastructure.

Mac Mountain’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mac Mountain Broadband, “invests in and provides services to broadband internet access providers, building long-term partnerships with municipalities, rural electric co-operative organizations, developers, homebuilders, and regional internet service providers.”

Great Works Internet, which also offers service in parts of Maine — including South Portland, Brunswick, Islesboro, and Sanford — provides internet access to businesses and households, serving approximately 3,100 end user customers in the state. It also delivers network operator services to three communications union districts in Vermont — a form of publicly owned broadband — and one internet service provider in New Hampshire.

According to a legal filing with the FCC, Great Works Internet and Mac Mountain filed a request for FCC consent to transfer control of Great Works Internet’s domestic and international authorizations from its current majority shareholder to Mac Mountain. The document stated that the transaction would allow Mac Mountain to “strengthen the operations” of Great Works Internet and “accelerate investments in systems and infrastructure to bring incremental services and capital to rural markets desperately in need of 21st century telecommunications.”

The companies claimed that this deal will serve the public interest because Mac Mountain has “extensive” experience in helping improve internet service in rural areas.

Mac Mountain’s subsidiary currently helps local internet providers build and operate modern internet networks in small and rural communities, bringing faster, more reliable service to these areas. They describe how Mac Mountain is “uniquely suited to this mission” because it was founded by employees who live in rural Vermont and have served on municipal boards.