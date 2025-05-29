SpaceX Accelerates GPS Satellite Launch, Aims to Boost Navigation Systems

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2025 – SpaceX will launch the GPS III Space Vehicle 08 Satellite on Friday, improving the technical capability of the aging satellite system while also seeking to fortify it against spoofing and other attacks.

The GPS III satellite, built by Lockheed Martin, is the eighth satellite in the GPS 3 block . Originally assigned to the United Launch Alliance, it is the second such satellite to be reassigned to SpaceX, after continued delays faced by ULA.

The launch, scheduled to take place at 1:23 p.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., will utilize a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will send the satellite into medium-earth orbit, approximately 20,000 kilometers above the Earth. The satellite has an expected operational lifespan of 7.5-15 years, and will be taken off its operational path once its service is complete.