Sign in Subscribe
Satellite

SpaceX Accelerates GPS Satellite Launch, Aims to Boost Navigation Systems

The latest GPS III satellite aims to boost accuracy and provide a backup Positioning, Navigation and Timing system.

Cameron Marx

Cameron Marx

3 min read
SpaceX Accelerates GPS Satellite Launch, Aims to Boost Navigation Systems
Illustration of the SpaceX Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 rocket during the company’s uncrewed In-Flight Abort Test from Jan. 2020 from SpaceX

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2025 – SpaceX will launch the GPS III Space Vehicle 08 Satellite on Friday, improving the technical capability of the aging satellite system while also seeking to fortify it against spoofing and other attacks.

The GPS III satellite, built by Lockheed Martin, is the eighth satellite in the GPS 3 block. Originally assigned to the United Launch Alliance, it is the second such satellite to be reassigned to SpaceX, after continued delays faced by ULA. 

The launch, scheduled to take place at 1:23 p.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., will utilize a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will send the satellite into medium-earth orbit, approximately 20,000 kilometers above the Earth. The satellite has an expected operational lifespan of 7.5-15 years, and will be taken off its operational path once its service is complete.

CTA Image

Learn more about Speeding BEAD Summit

What is Broadband Breakfast?
Post tagged in
Satellite SpaceX GPS GPS III Lockheed Martin United Launch Alliance Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Falcon 9 Lisa Dyer PNT Starlink V2 Mini FCC China Russia Donald Trump Executive Order 13905 Space Policy Directive-7 Department of Homeland Security National Institute of Standards and Technology

Read more

Popular Tags

Industry Escalates Fight Against State Broadband ‘Rate Regulation’ FCC California $15 Low-Income Internet Bill Gets a Hearing Broadband's Impact Broadband Trade Group Join Push for BEAD Progress BEAD The Digital Equity Act Tried to Close the Digital Divide. Trump Calls It Racist and Acts to End It NTIA Oakland City Council Unanimously Approves Construction of Open-Access Network Infrastructure FCC Report: 94 Percent of Locations Have Broadband Access Broadband Mapping and Data