Space

SpaceX Soars 25% in Wall Street Debut and Makes Elon Musk the First Trillionaire

The company has a market value of $2.21 trillion, with Forbes estimating Musk’s net worth at $1.1 trillion.

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
SpaceX Soars 25% in Wall Street Debut and Makes Elon Musk the First Trillionaire
Photo of Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, third from left in front row, celebrating with colleagues during a bell ringing ceremony for the IPO of SpaceX at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, Friday, June 12, 2026, in New York, by Frank Franklin II/AP

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (AP) — The world’s richest man just became its first trillionaire.

Shares in Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX soared 25% after opening for trading at noon Friday, an auspicious start for history's biggest initial public offering and enough to push the net worth of its founder and CEO over the trillion dollar mark.

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