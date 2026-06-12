SpaceX Soars 25% in Wall Street Debut and Makes Elon Musk the First Trillionaire
The company has a market value of $2.21 trillion, with Forbes estimating Musk’s net worth at $1.1 trillion.
The company has a market value of $2.21 trillion, with Forbes estimating Musk’s net worth at $1.1 trillion.
Senate bill would protect Americans from unauthorized AI deepfakes.
Providers anticipate understaffed cities, utilities being a deployment challenge.
Boerner says the proposal needs more work as opponents warn it could undermine the CPUC's telecommunications authority
Analysts say proceeds clearing $2.9 billion is looking more and more likely.