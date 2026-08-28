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SpaceX Still Pushing to Slash High Cost Fund

The satellite company recovered its Starship rocket after a July test flight, and is looking to acquire some extra spectrum

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
SpaceX Still Pushing to Slash High Cost Fund
Photo of SpaceX engineers inspecting Starship off the coast of Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean from the company/AP

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2026 – SpaceX is still pushing federal regulators to slash a broadband subsidy that supports rural ISPs it’s increasingly competing with for subscribers.

On Wednesday three SpaceX attorneys, satellite policy chief Joseph Bissonnette, met with staff from the Federal Communications Commission to press their case. 

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Funding FCC USF High Cost Fund Joseph Bissonnette Anna Gomez SpaceX Iridium rocket lab Amazon AST SpaceMobile

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