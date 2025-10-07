Spectrum, Broadcom Showcase Nearly 10 Gbps WiFi Breakthrough

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2025 — A new WiFi demonstration reached speeds nearing 10 gigabits per second, offering a glimpse into how next-generation technology could transform home connectivity.

Spectrum, a communications provider under Charter Communications, partnered with Broadcom to demonstrate next-generation WiFi technology.

At SCTE’s TechExpo25 in here last week, the companies showed how adding 125 megahertz of unlicensed spectrum to the full 6 gigahertz band could enable four 320 MHz channels or two 640 MHz channels. The demonstration highlighted how expanded access to spectrum could boost WiFi performance for devices such as smartphones, AR/VR headsets, gaming systems and computers, nearing speeds of 10 Gbps.

The companies said that with additional spectrum above 7.125 GHz, future WiFi systems could reach speeds approaching 20 Gbps. The demo also featured Spectrum’s Advanced WiFi 7 routers, which support 320 MHz-wide channels, according to a press release .

“This milestone highlights the power of combining WiFi 7 technology with forward-looking spectrum policy,” said Justin Colwell, executive vice president of technology strategy and innovation at Spectrum. “Proactive spectrum decisions are essential to maintain America’s technological leadership and meet growing consumer demand.”

Charter said the project underscored how spectrum policy drives innovation and urged regulators to consider expanding unlicensed allocations above 7.125 GHz to support next-generation wireless performance.

“Additional unlicensed spectrum in the 7 GHz band is critical to enabling 10-gigabit and beyond whole-home coverage,” said Manny Patel, vice president of marketing for Broadcom’s Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division.