TechExpo25 Brought Together 1,500 Companies and 45 Members of Congress

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2025 — North America’s largest broadband event wrapped up after it hosted over a thousand companies and dozens of government representatives.

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers hosted its annual TechExpo – this year, in Washington. From Monday to Wednesday, the three-day event showcased more than 1,500 companies from 54 countries, along with 45 members of Congress and 120 of their staffers, according to the SCTE’s press release .

Some of the bigger names in attendance included Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr , FCC Commissioners Anna Gomez and Olivia Trusty , Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Arielle Roth , and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Brett Guthrie , R-Ky.

The event also featured multiple panels offering insights on the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program , issues affecting critical infrastructure, and spectrum protection.

The TechExpo highlighted various industry leaders and introduced the Strategic Threat Response & Infrastructure Knowledge Exchange ( STRIKE ). Launched by SCTE in partnership with NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, STRIKE addresses purposeful broadband infrastructure damage and held its first meeting at TechExpo 2025.

SCTE describes itself as “the leading organization for broadband telecommunications and technology, serving members worldwide. As the industry’s trusted source for technical standards, workforce training, and community engagement, SCTE helps professionals and organizations prepare for the future of connectivity.”