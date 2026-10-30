Funding

Spectrum Pulling Cox from Rural Digital Opportunity Fund

Cox’s subscribers trends were worse than expected, New Street analysts said

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Spectrum Pulling Cox from Rural Digital Opportunity Fund
Photo of a Time Warner Cable worker performing maintenance on fiber lines in 2016 by Mike Groll/AP

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2026 – Spectrum is pulling Cox out of a federal broadband expansion program, the company told regulators this week.

Although Cox subsidiaries had built out to “a substantial number” of the 8,212 rural locations they were set to serve under the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, Spectrum said it was pulling them out “due to challenges, including related to speed testing and service milestone requirements.”

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