Spectrum Pulling Cox from Rural Digital Opportunity Fund
Cox’s subscribers trends were worse than expected, New Street analysts said
WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2026 – Spectrum is pulling Cox out of a federal broadband expansion program, the company told regulators this week.
Although Cox subsidiaries had built out to “a substantial number” of the 8,212 rural locations they were set to serve under the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, Spectrum said it was pulling them out “due to challenges, including related to speed testing and service milestone requirements.”