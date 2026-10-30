Spectrum Pulling Cox from Rural Digital Opportunity Fund

Photo of a Time Warner Cable worker performing maintenance on fiber lines in 2016 by Mike Groll/AP

Cox’s subscribers trends were worse than expected, New Street analysts said

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2026 – Spectrum is pulling Cox out of a federal broadband expansion program, the company told regulators this week.

Although Cox subsidiaries had built out to “a substantial number” of the 8,212 rural locations they were set to serve under the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, Spectrum said it was pulling them out “due to challenges, including related to speed testing and service milestone requirements.”