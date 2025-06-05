Stakeholders Protest Rural Utilities Service Budget Cuts

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2025 – Sixteen organizations representing agriculture, education, health care, and rural infrastructure called on Congress this week to maintain funding for telecommunications programs run by the Rural Utilities Service.

In a joint letter sent Monday to top appropriators — including Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Reps. Tom Cole, R-La., and Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn. — the groups said the RUS broadband loan and grant programs were essential to rural America’s vitality, and also fiscally sound.

“These popular and effective telecom programs, which have historically received robust bipartisan support…[help finance and] enable the efficient delivery of broadband and voice services across rural America,” the letter sent to House and Senate Appropriations Committees reads.