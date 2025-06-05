Sign in Subscribe
Rural

Stakeholders Protest Rural Utilities Service Budget Cuts

Loans are 'a win-win situation for rural consumers and American taxpayers' because they are paid back with interest, the groups said.

Sadie McClain

2 min read
Photo of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington by Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2025 – Sixteen organizations representing agriculture, education, health care, and rural infrastructure called on Congress this week to maintain funding for  telecommunications programs run by the Rural Utilities Service.

In a joint letter sent Monday to top appropriators — including Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Reps. Tom Cole, R-La., and Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn. — the groups said the RUS broadband loan and grant programs were essential to rural America’s vitality, and also fiscally sound.

“These popular and effective telecom programs, which have historically received robust bipartisan support…[help finance and] enable the efficient delivery of broadband and voice services across rural America,” the letter sent to House and Senate Appropriations Committees reads.

Rural USDA Rural Utilities Service Sen. Susan Collins Patty Murray Tom Cole Rosa DeLauro Rural Broadband Association

