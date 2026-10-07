Starlink Not a Threat to Big Cable – For Now, New Street Research Says

💡 ■ SpaceX Gains FCC Approval for 15,000 Starlink Mobile Satellites ■ Google, Constellation Energy in 20‑Year Nuclear power Deal ■ Texas Seeks FCC Approval to Verify Lifeline Participants ■ AT&T to Fold Newly Acquired Lumen Assets Into Gigapower ■ Silicondust Wants ATSC 3.0 DRM Disabled for Nov 17 EAS Test ■ Shentel Extends FTTH Service to 1,000 Locations in Rural Virginia ■ ABC, FCC Lawyers Battle in Court as Judge Asks for New Submissions ■ TPI President Scott Wallsten Release Study on Impact of Broadband Subsidies ■ New Mexico: 94% Will Have Broadband by the End of the Year ■ Rocco’s Sister, Italia Commisso Weinand, to Retire as Top Mediacom Official ■ GFiber Rolls with Alianza One as Cloud Communications Platform

NSR: Starlink’s impact on big cable broadband ISPs like Charter and Comcast remains limited, New Street Research said Tuesday, but analysts warned that could change as the satellite provider expands. “We haven’t seen much evidence of this so far, but it doesn’t mean it’s never coming,” NSR analysts David Barden, Vikash Harlalka and Ryan Smyth wrote based on a data-sharing arrangement with Recon Analytics. The NSR teams said Starlink now has about 4 million U.S. customers and could reach 12 million by 2030, noting that nearly half of its new subscribers come from small rural providers or households new to broadband. “On the flip side, close to 50% of Starlink’s disconnects went to cable,” they wrote. (More after paywall)