Starlink Rockets Past the 10 Million Subscriber Mark Globally, Adds 1 Million Subs in Just 53 Days

Elon: At SpaceX, Elon Musk announces the big news. “Starlink now at 10 million active users,” Musk said on his X feed Friday. SpaceX CEO Gwynne Shotwell was in orbit. “Yaaaay!!! Crossed the 10M active customers mark. So happy to connect so many around the world!,” she said on her X feed. It took Starlink just 53 days to tack on another 1 million subs across 160 countries, and if global distribution trends held up, then Starlink added about 225,000 customers just in the U.S. since Dec. 22, 2025. Adding 225,000 in the U.S. every 50 days on average would mean Starlink is on track to add about 1.6 million U.S. subscribers in 2026 – which is approximately 47% of the 3.4 million locations across the U.S. currently without 100/20 Mbps terrestrial service and are the focus of the $21 billion in taxpayer money dedicated to providing universal broadband access under the BEAD program. (More after paywall)

Starlink’s Top 10 Markets Globally

Source: Ookla