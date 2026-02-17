Starlink Rockets Past the 10 Million Subscriber Mark Globally, Adds 1 Million Subs in Just 53 Days
Is there really a need for BEAD when Starlink is likely adding 225,000 U.S. rural customers every 50 days on average?
Six grants will expand and implement Wi-Fi in public plazas, parks and municipal buildings.
As fiber networks rapidly expand nationwide, the retirement of legacy copper infrastructure has emerged as a critical broadband policy debate, raising complex questions about service continuity, regulation, and the risk of leaving rural and low-income communities behind.
The bill would direct the Illinois Commerce Commission to set broadband price protections for low-income residents.
Carriers worry permitting delays and labor shortages could lead to connectivity loss in rural communities.
